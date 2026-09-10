AEW Dynamite Results – September 9, 2026

AEW presented a special “Rebel Heart” edition of Dynamite on Wednesday night from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. The show aired live on TBS and HBO Max and featured multiple championship matches, an emotional tribute to Rebel and a Tables Match main event.

The broadcast opened with an “In Memory Of” graphic honoring late AEW star “The Butcher” Andy Williams as fans inside the arena chanted his name.

Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and highlighted AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart and I Am ALS before the commentary team previewed the evening’s lineup.

The Waiting Room With Britt Baker, Rebel, Persephone and Hikaru Shida

“The Waiting Room” returned with Rebel introducing Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker welcomed Rebel back before bringing out her first guest, reigning TBS Champion Persephone.

Persephone discussed defeating Maya World at AEW All In: London to capture the championship. Baker then introduced Hikaru Shida and recalled Shida breaking her nose during their rivalry several years ago.

Shida said she now disliked Maya even more as the three women looked ahead to their six-woman tag-team match. Baker, Persephone and Shida left together, while Rebel tried unsuccessfully to remind Baker that she had forgotten her glove.

AEW World Trios Championship Match: Swerve Strickland and New Level (c) vs. The Conglomeration

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong challenged Swerve Strickland, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed for the AEW World Trios Championship in the opening match.

Cassidy and Kingston began with a competitive but respectful exchange. After Kingston used a shoulder tackle, Cassidy responded with a flying mare and offered a thumbs-up. Both men then tagged out, bringing O’Reilly and Creed into the match.

O’Reilly attacked Creed’s legs, but Creed caught one of his kicks and took him down. Kingston returned to help Creed deliver a double-team combination before Strong entered and went after all three champions.

Strong even used Cassidy as a weapon, launching him into Kingston and Creed before throwing Cassidy into Strickland with a fallaway slam. The Conglomeration then isolated Creed and repeatedly attacked him in the corner.

Creed eventually created separation and reached Kingston, who entered opposite Strong. Kingston landed an escalera and a leg drop for a near fall, but Strong countered Trouble in Paradise with a backbreaker.

Strickland tagged in and avoided another backbreaker. Creed then made a blind tag, allowing the champions to deliver a three-man combination capped by Kingston’s double stomp.

The match broke down when all six competitors entered the ring. Cassidy caught Strickland with the Stundog Millionaire, but the champions recovered and overwhelmed him with another triple-team sequence.

Cassidy briefly frustrated Kingston and Creed by trapping them in a double headlock while keeping his hands in his pockets. He then took Strickland down with a head-scissors, but the champions quickly regained control. Strickland and New Level hit Daybreak on Cassidy to retain the titles.

The Demand appeared on the stage after the match and demanded another championship opportunity. “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido came out to support the champions, prompting The Demand and Lethal Twist to retreat.

Page and Brodido then shared a tense stare-down with Strickland and New Level.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Swerve Strickland and New Level

Steven Borden Jr. Looks To Establish His Own Legacy

Backstage, Steven Borden Jr. acknowledged that he had spent his life in the shadow of his father, Sting. Borden said teaming with Darby Allin against Mark Davis and Josh Alexander would give him an opportunity to begin forging his own path.

AEW Honors “The Butcher” Andy Williams

The commentary team paid tribute to Andy “The Butcher” Williams following his passing over the weekend.

An emotional Excalibur reflected on Williams’ life and career before AEW announced that Saturday’s Collision would include another tribute to him.

The Don Callis Family Speaks Backstage

Renee Paquette interviewed Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight backstage. The two admitted that Don Callis had been right about them making an effective team.

Kazuchika Okada then entered and created an awkward moment with Fletcher before walking away.

Maya World, Hyan and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, Persephone and Hikaru Shida

Thunder Rosa started against Britt Baker, who immediately performed her signature D.M.D. gesture. When Rosa advanced, Baker quickly tagged Persephone into the match.

Persephone went after Rosa but missed a shoulder charge in the corner, allowing Rosa to counter with a backslide for a near fall. Hyan entered and worked with Maya World to isolate the TBS Champion.

Persephone stopped Hyan’s momentum with a powerslam before tagging Shida. Hyan avoided a kick and drove Shida into the turnbuckle, allowing Maya to enter and connect with a moonsault for two.

Shida regained control and trapped Maya in the opposing corner. Maya knocked Baker from the apron, but the distraction allowed Shida to attack her from behind.

Following the commercial break, Maya finally reached Rosa. Rosa entered with a burst of offense against Persephone and Shida until Baker attacked her from behind.

Hyan later caught Persephone and Shida with a double crossbody, but Baker broke up the cover. Baker entered legally while her partners positioned Hyan for a suplex.

Rosa returned and knocked Persephone and Shida from the ring. Rebel then arrived at ringside carrying Baker’s glove. Hyan nearly surprised Baker with a roll-up as the crowd chanted for Rebel, but Baker recovered and applied the Lockjaw.

Baker pointed toward Rebel as Hyan submitted.

Winners: Britt Baker, Persephone and Hikaru Shida

Emotional Send-Off For Rebel

Britt Baker reunited with Rebel following the match and accompanied her up the entrance ramp. The back of Rebel’s wheelchair featured the words “Role Model.”

They stopped at the top of the stage as the audience gave Rebel a standing ovation and loudly chanted her name. Both Rebel and Baker became emotional during the touching moment.

AEW then aired a video package chronicling Rebel’s battle with ALS and highlighting the Rebel Heart initiative.

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. The Beast Mortos

The Beast Mortos charged at Andrade El Idolo immediately after the opening bell, but the National Champion took him to the canvas.

When Mortos rolled outside, Andrade followed with a diving hurricanrana and celebrated with the fans before returning his challenger to the ring. Mortos quickly turned the match around, sending Andrade outside and wiping him out with a dive through the ropes.

Back inside the ring, Andrade attempted a running Meteora in the corner. Mortos caught him and slammed him to the canvas before connecting with a lung-blower for a two-count.

Andrade weathered the challenger’s offense and fought back. He delivered Dia de los Muertos before connecting with the DM to secure another successful title defense.

Winner and still AEW National Champion: Andrade El Idolo

The Dogs Attack Andrade

Andrade praised The Beast Mortos after the match and declared himself “the real Latino Man.” Before he could say anything else, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors attacked him from behind.

Kidd taunted Andrade following their match on Collision, but AEW World Champion Will Ospreay rushed to the ring and made the save. The Dogs retreated to ringside and exchanged words with Andrade and Ospreay.

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir then arrived through the crowd. Moxley took a chair away from Kidd and sat beside the commentary team ahead of Ospreay’s match.

Kidd and Connors headed backstage with Andrade chasing after them.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay

David Finlay took control early by driving Will Ospreay into the corner and unloading with strikes. Ospreay responded by sending Finlay outside and connecting with a dive through the ropes.

The World Champion exchanged a long stare with Jon Moxley before returning his attention to Finlay.

Ospreay landed a springboard forearm and earned a near fall, but Finlay answered with several hard shots and a backbreaker for two. Finlay attempted a shoulder powerbomb, only for Ospreay to escape and connect with a crescent kick followed by a powerbomb.

Finlay caught Ospreay on the ropes and brought him back into the ring for another close two-count. Ospreay countered a powerbomb with a hurricanrana and followed with the Oscutter, but Finlay survived.

Finlay avoided the Hidden Blade and countered with a backslide. Ospreay responded with the Stundog Millionaire before putting Finlay away with the Styles Clash.

Moxley acknowledged Ospreay’s victory from the commentary desk and departed through the crowd with Shafir.

Winner: Will Ospreay

“Hangman” Page and Brodido Remain United

Backstage, “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido discussed getting involved in the confrontation with The Demand earlier in the show.

The three men disagreed over which one of them should be called “El Guapo,” but ultimately confirmed that they were still united and remained interested in the AEW World Trios Championship.

Darby Allin and Steven Borden Jr. vs. Mark Davis and Josh Alexander

Don Callis accompanied Mark Davis and Josh Alexander to the ring before Darby Allin and Steven Borden Jr. made their entrance.

Davis and Allin opened the contest before Borden tagged in. The crowd rallied behind Borden as he grounded Davis and targeted his arm. Borden applied a headlock before bringing Allin back into the match.

Allin knocked Alexander from the apron and connected with a springboard Coffin Drop on Davis. Alexander had made a blind tag, however, and surprised Allin from behind.

The Don Callis Family isolated Allin and prevented him from reaching Borden. Davis applied a Texas Cloverleaf as a tribute to The Butcher before transitioning into a powerbomb.

Davis missed a senton, giving Allin an opening, but he knocked Borden from the apron before tagging Alexander. Alexander landed a backbreaker, and the Callis Family attempted a double-team suplex.

Allin escaped and finally reached Borden, who entered with clotheslines before body-slamming both opponents. Borden sent Davis outside and planted Alexander with a Samoan drop followed by a leaping elbow for two.

Davis returned and attacked Borden in the corner. Borden responded with a dropkick and attempted a superplex, but Alexander intervened and delivered a rack bomb. Allin narrowly broke up the pin.

Alexander caught Allin with a German suplex, but Borden caught his partner and used him to deliver what the commentators called the Scorpion Coffin Drop. Allin then launched himself through the ropes onto Davis and secured the victory.

Winners: Darby Allin and Steven Borden Jr.

Mercedes Moné, Thekla and Willow Nightingale Trade Words

Thekla entered the ring and called out the women of Atlanta. She said she did not need a championship to celebrate because the party followed her wherever she went.

Thekla then turned her attention to Mercedes Moné. She spoke about her life before wrestling, including her time performing in a punk band in Austria, before saying she hoped the AEW Women’s World Championship still smelled like “sex, drugs and rock and roll.”

Moné interrupted and dismissed Thekla’s threats, saying she had dealt with larger egos throughout her career and always emerged on top.

Thekla said the two could at least agree that Willow Nightingale was “the dumbest” woman in AEW history. That brought out Willow, who charged into the ring and immediately attacked Thekla.

Thekla escaped and joined Skye Blue and Julia Hart on the entrance ramp while Willow remained in the ring.

Tension Builds Between The Death Riders and Will Ospreay

Backstage, PAC questioned Jon Moxley’s willingness to trust Will Ospreay and argued that the World Champion had never truly been part of the Death Riders.

Daniel Garcia defended Ospreay, saying the champion had always treated him well. Gabe Kidd responded by reminding everyone that the Death Riders had left Ospreay hospitalized with a broken neck one year earlier.

Ospreay then entered and confronted Moxley. He asked whether Moxley intended to bring the Death Riders to their AEW World Championship match at All Out or face him alone in a 60-minute contest.

Ospreay acknowledged that Moxley was the only wrestler to pin him during the year but promised that he had a plan for All Out.

After Ospreay left, Moxley angrily kicked away his chair and paced around the room as PAC watched him carefully.

Tables Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight

The Young Bucks immediately attacked Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight when the bell rang. Matt and Nick Jackson sent Knight outside and used their trademark double-team offense against Fletcher.

The Bucks attempted to suplex both opponents through a table at ringside, but Fletcher and Knight reversed the attempt and drove them back into the ring.

Matt sent Fletcher crashing into Knight before the Bucks delivered another tandem sequence. Matt and Nick then climbed opposite turnbuckles and wiped out Fletcher and Knight with simultaneous crossbody blocks.

The Bucks placed a table in the corner. Matt attempted to drive Knight through it with multiple Northern Lights suplexes, but Fletcher intervened.

Fletcher and Knight tried to hit Matt with a double-team suplex. Nick came to his brother’s aid, but the Callis Family caught Matt coming through the ropes and powerbombed him onto the apron.

Fletcher controlled both Bucks at ringside before Knight launched himself over the ropes and took them down.

Following the commercial break, Matt delivered Sliced Bread to Fletcher while simultaneously planting Knight with a DDT. The Bucks positioned Fletcher across a table and hit the M-M-M-Bop Drop, but the table did not break.

Matt and Nick attempted a TK Driver from the apron, only for Knight to knock Matt from the turnbuckle with a hurricanrana. Fletcher set Nick up for a tombstone, but Matt countered Knight with a hurricanrana of his own before suplexing Fletcher onto the edge of the ring.

The Bucks caught Knight with the TK Driver before Fletcher returned and absorbed the BTE Trigger.

Knight recovered on the apron, where Matt attempted a sunset-flip powerbomb. Nick added a superkick, helping Matt send Knight crashing through a table for the first elimination.

Kevin Knight was eliminated.

Fletcher immediately answered by sending Nick through another table on the opposite side of the ring.

Nick Jackson was eliminated.

That left Fletcher and Matt as the final two competitors. Fletcher delivered a brainbuster and positioned another table in the center of the ring, but Matt slipped underneath him and drove Fletcher onto it.

Matt connected with a superkick and left Fletcher lying across the table. As Matt climbed to the top rope, FTR rushed to ringside and interfered.

Matt initially fought off Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, but Stokely Hathaway grabbed him and created a distraction. Fletcher capitalized by delivering a superplex that sent Matt through the table for the final elimination.

Winners: Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight

Darby Allin and Steven Borden Jr. Make The Save

FTR joined Fletcher and the Don Callis Family in attacking The Young Bucks after the match.

Darby Allin and Steven Borden Jr. ran to the ring carrying steel chairs and forced the attackers to retreat. Allin and Borden helped Matt and Nick back to their feet before the four men shook hands.

The special “Rebel Heart” edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with The Young Bucks standing alongside Darby Allin and Steven Borden Jr.