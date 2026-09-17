Booker T Explains Why A World Title Is More Important Than The Belt

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed various topics on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

One of the main points he covered was the significance of a performer receiving either a world championship or a lucrative contract, and whether these two achievements are connected.

Booker T said, “I think both of those go together. I mean, to be put in a position to be the guy, the company’s saying they trust you. They trust you to go out and get the job done, do whatever we have to do to take this company in an upward trajectory. And then if you’re the best guy, you should be making the good money, the top dollars. So that’s just part of it. But I think both of those just go hand in hand.”

On the difference between a belt and a title:

“It means a ton to get in this business and to be able to be the world heavyweight champion. Not the championship, the title. Not the belt, the title. It’s like when you walk to Sami’s office, on the door it has ‘World Heavyweight Champion Sami Zayn.’ That right there speaks volumes. They can never take that away from you.”

On still being called champ:

“On a regular basis. I get it on a regular basis. What’s up, champ. And it’s a great thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.