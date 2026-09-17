Bronson Reed Reveals Injuries Cost Him Featured Matches At Two WrestleManias

WWE star Bronson Reed, a member of The Vision, spoke with Nine.com about various topics, including his weight loss during his injury layoff.

Reed said, “I had naturally lost a little bit of weight since I came back from my foot injury [in 2025], but I was still a very big guy. I’m always looking to evolve who Bronson Reed is. I hate that I’ve had these setbacks and roadblocks with injuries, but at the same time, I try to use it as something to change myself. This time, I was thinking to myself, ‘What can I do differently when I return?’ and I thought I’d just change my body.”

On focusing on his fitness and nutrition:

“I really got stuck into my nutrition, strength and conditioning. Day-to-day life is easier. I was a very big guy; I’ve lost 45 pounds [20kg]. I can fit into more clothes now that I couldn’t fit into before, and everyday life is nicer. At the same time, it’s definitely benefiting things like my joints, especially with injuries. There’s definitely a lot of upside to what I did.”

On his nerves on making his return:

“Yeah 100 per cent – it’s always a natural thing to have those doubts. If you don’t care about what you do, people can coast through – but I’m very passionate. You can doubt yourself sometimes, and that makes you push yourself harder, which people have seen with my transformation over the past six months. I made sure to change my body and be proactive in my time away to make sure I was the best version of myself coming back.”

On getting to compete at WrestleMania being one of his major goals:

“That’s been my golden goose. I’ve always wanted to be part of WrestleMania, and since I’ve been with WWE going back to 2019, something has always happened where I miss it. I was going to have a featured match at the past two WrestleManias, but those injuries sidelined me, and I wasn’t able to do it. That was the first thing I remember when I tore my bicep. The doctor asked if I was OK, and I told him that I was pissed off about missing WrestleMania again.”