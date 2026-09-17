Backstage News On Broadcast Plans For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s lack of clear broadcast plans for the 2026 WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event (PLE) appears to be a deliberate decision by the company. Sources within WWE have indicated that Worlds Collide may not be broadcast live.

However, these plans could change as the event date approaches. The report noted that the show has been successful for WWE in terms of interest and attendance so far. When Fightful Select reached out to WWE for a comment on the matter, the company declined to comment.

As of Tuesday, September 15, WWE sources stated that Worlds Collide was expected to be a “live event.” However, there is no clarification regarding what WWE means by that terminology. It is assumed that it refers to a non-televised “live event.” One source reportedly said that if the show is broadcast, it will likely be on platforms such as YouTube or Club WWE.

The event is scheduled to take place in the Chicago area on the same weekend as AEW All Out 2026, which will be held in Chicago on the same night, as WWE aims to counter-program the AEW pay-per-view.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is set for Saturday, September 26, at the Allstate Arena and will feature stars from both WWE and AAA.