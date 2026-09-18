Report: WWE Considering Major Three-Show Weekend For TripleMania 35

WWE recently hosted its two-night AAA TripleMania 34 event, with Night 1 taking place on Friday, September 11, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Night 2 on Sunday, September 13, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source has stated that WWE is seriously considering scheduling next year’s TripleMania events around episodes of SmackDown and RAW, similar to this year. This year, WWE held the September 11 episode of SmackDown and this week’s RAW in Mexico City.

The report also noted that sources would be surprised if all three shows—SmackDown, RAW, and TripleMania—didn’t happen together again, given the success of ticket and merchandise sales, as well as the positive reception from the city and the talent involved in the events.

Night 1 of AAA TripleMania 34 saw approximately 6,433 tickets sold at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the day of the show. Next year’s TripleMania will be particularly special, marking the milestone of TripleMania 35, and WWE aims to capitalize on this anniversary.