Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In the Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day will compete. Additionally, the Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match will feature AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina, “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day, and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY. We will also hear from “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

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