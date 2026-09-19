Backstage Producers Revealed For AAA TripleMania 34 Night Two

On Sunday, September 13th, WWE hosted Night Two of the AAA TripleMania 34 premium live event (PLE). The main event featured “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day defending the AAA Mega Championship against the newly crowned champion, El Grande Americano.

The show included a 15-Man Copa Bardahl Match, which was won by “The Nigerian Giant” Omos. Additionally, Flammer of Las Tóxicas defended the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against La Catalina, who emerged as the new champion. El Carnicero faced Psycho Clown of Psycho Circus in a Mexico City Street Fight.

Furthermore, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defended his title against Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom, Mini Vikingo, and Jack Cartwheel in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) also defended the AAA World Tag Team Championship against the newly crowned champions, The Wagner Brothers (Galeno and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.).

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each match at this PLE were revealed. Night Two of TripleMania 34 saw several title changes, with the Wagner Brothers winning the Tag Team Championships and Americano defeating Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship. La Catalina also captured the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship from Flammer.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– All of AAA’s producers produced the 15-Man Copa Bardahl Match.

– Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate produced the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match between Flammer vs. La Catalina.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Mexican City Street Fight between El Carnicero vs. Psycho Clown.

– Tyler Bate produced the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match between Rey Fenix, Nathan Frazer, Mini Vikingo and Jack Cartwheel.

– Lince Dorado produced AAA World Tag Team Championship Match between The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The Wagner Brothers (Galeno and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.).

– Pete Dunne produced the AAA Mega Championship Match between “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano.