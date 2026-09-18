Backstage Update On The Rock’s Status For WrestleMania 43

It was reported last month that WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not expected to be available for a match at next year’s WrestleMania 43 due to his acting commitments. This is despite Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority expressing a strong interest in having him compete at the event.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, the WWE creative team is operating under the assumption that The Rock will be unavailable for a major storyline as WrestleMania season approaches. The report noted that circumstances could change, especially since the event is still some time away. However, as of now, WWE is proceeding with the belief that The Rock will not be available for any significant storyline.

WWE WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in April 2027 in Riyadh, although specific dates have yet to be announced.