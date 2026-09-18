Friday, September 18, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans For Kelani Jordan

By
James Hetfield
-
Kelani Jordan
Kelani Jordan | WWE

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan recently participated in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on RAW this past Monday night. She competed alongside debuting wrestler Lola Vice and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. Vice emerged victorious in the match, securing her spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match scheduled for next month’s Premium Live Event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Jordan’s involvement in the match was meant to introduce her to the WWE main roster audience. There are plans for her to transition to the main roster once her reign as NXT Women’s Champion concludes. Sources indicate that Jordan has garnered significant support from her peers in the locker room, with one backstage source highlighting her “significant improvement” throughout her time in NXT.

The report suggests that within the company, Jordan’s move to the main roster is a matter of “when” rather than “if.” The current target for her transition is at the end of the year.

Jordan won the WWE NXT Women’s Championship from Kendal Grey at NXT Heatwave on August 30th, marking the beginning of her first reign as champion. She has been part of the NXT roster since 2022.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved