Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans For Kelani Jordan

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan recently participated in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on RAW this past Monday night. She competed alongside debuting wrestler Lola Vice and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. Vice emerged victorious in the match, securing her spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match scheduled for next month’s Premium Live Event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Jordan’s involvement in the match was meant to introduce her to the WWE main roster audience. There are plans for her to transition to the main roster once her reign as NXT Women’s Champion concludes. Sources indicate that Jordan has garnered significant support from her peers in the locker room, with one backstage source highlighting her “significant improvement” throughout her time in NXT.

The report suggests that within the company, Jordan’s move to the main roster is a matter of “when” rather than “if.” The current target for her transition is at the end of the year.

Jordan won the WWE NXT Women’s Championship from Kendal Grey at NXT Heatwave on August 30th, marking the beginning of her first reign as champion. She has been part of the NXT roster since 2022.