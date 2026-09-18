Logan Paul Not Expected Back In The Ring Before November

WWE star Logan Paul has been out of in-ring action since May 23rd due to a torn triceps, which required surgery. While Paul has expressed optimism about returning sooner than expected, even hinting at a possible comeback in mid-July, it seems he still has some time to go before he can step back into the ring.

In his latest vlog, Paul addressed several topics, including his belief that he had been cleared to return. However, Michael Hayes countered this claim, stating that Paul wouldn’t be cleared until at least November. This information was reportedly confirmed by Bruce Prichard and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Hayes said, “You’re not. You’re not cleared until at least November. This came from Bruce and Paul.”

Paul is shown speaking with doctors and Triple H backstage later in the video. One of the doctors mentioned that his recovery timeline is 5.5 months from the date of his injury, which would place his return around early November. Despite his recovery from injury, Paul has continued to appear on WWE TV as part of The Vision.

You can check out Hayes’ comments in the video below.