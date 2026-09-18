Backstage News On Penta Following Match With Roman Reigns

WWE star Penta faced off against reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the championship on Monday’s RAW. The match received high praise from both fans and fellow wrestling stars on social media.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a backstage source indicated that many within the company believe Penta deserves to remain at the top of the card, as he has proven himself a legitimate main-event performer.

The report also mentioned that, while a rematch between Reigns and Penta is not currently scheduled, it is a possibility that could be revisited at any time, given the positive reactions from fans and those backstage. This match could potentially headline a Premium Live Event (PLE) in the future.

Reigns is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship next against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, which will take place on Saturday, October 10th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.