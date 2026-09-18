Report: WWE Considering Royal Rumble Or Survivor Series For Perth

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced in late August that it has expanded its partnership with the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia. This new deal will last until 2028, with a Premium Live Event (PLE) scheduled for the region each year.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, there are plans for a PLE weekend in Perth every year for the next three years. A source indicated that one of these events could be a “major” PLE, with potential options including Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. It was also mentioned that 2028 could be the year when one of the “big four” PLEs might be held in the city.

The WWE Royal Rumble took place this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is set to return to the United States in 2027, in Glendale, Arizona. This year’s Survivor Series is scheduled for November 28th at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Additionally, Perth will host the second annual WrestlePalooza on December 12th as part of a WWE Weekend Takeover. This event will include SmackDown at the RAC Arena on December 11th, WrestlePalooza: Perth on December 12th, and WWE RAW on December 14th.