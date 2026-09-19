Backstage Update On Ilja Dragunov’s AEW Status

Ever since Ilja Dragunov shockingly left WWE last month, speculation has been rampant about his potential move to AEW.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Dragunov has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling and is expected to make his debut with the company very soon. This development follows a report from Fightful Select earlier this week, which indicated that Dragunov was almost certain to join AEW, though the final details of the deal had yet to be finalized.

Dragunov departed WWE after reportedly deciding against signing a new contract. Media reports suggest that he had discussions with WWE about a contract extension, but communication eventually broke down between the parties involved. Dragunov joined WWE in 2019, beginning his career in the NXT UK brand, where he captured the NXT UK Championship. He later won the NXT Championship before moving to the main roster in 2024.

On the main roster, Dragunov won his first championship last October by defeating Sami Zayn for the United States Title. However, he had limited appearances this year, with his last match occurring on SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale.