Backstage Update On Maya World

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Maya World will be sidelined for some time following a recent medical procedure. The report did not provide specific details about the procedure, but sources indicate hope and expectation that World will return to the ring “soon,” though no exact timeline has been provided.

World last competed for the company in a Trios Match on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In that match, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Persephone defeated Hyan, World, and Thunder Rosa, aided by interference from Rebel. Due to her condition, World has been pulled from several upcoming bookings.