Walker Stewart Reveals Contract Details With NJPW, Stardom And AEW

Commentator Walker Stewart recently spoke with Self Made Pro Wrestling about several topics, including his new full-time contracts with NJPW and Stardom.

His deal with NJPW extends through January 2029, while the Stardom contract is set to expire in June 2027. Stewart also mentioned that his appearances on AEW programming will be based on a per-appearance agreement. Fans can expect to see him on AEW shows approximately once or twice a month.

Stewart said, “Yesterday on BackupHangman Radio, NJPW Lead English Commentator Walker Stewart revealed his contractual status with NJPW, STARDOM, and All Elite Wrestling! NJPW: Signed to a full-time contract until January 2029. STARDOM: Signed to a full-time contract until June 2027. AEW: Per appearance agreement, says fans can expect to see him once or twice a month!”

Stewart has been an English-language commentator for NJPW since 2023. In 2025, he was appointed as Stardom’s Director of Global PR and Communications. Despite taking on this new role, he has continued to provide English-language commentary for Stardom. His involvement with the promotion will persist, even though NJPW and Stardom no longer share the same parent company.

Stewart recently announced that he has signed a contract extension with NJPW, allowing him to continue calling matches alongside Chris Charlton. The extension also enables him to maintain his responsibilities with Stardom and accept selected outside assignments. He has confirmed several appearances with AEW for the remainder of 2026 and expects to make additional appearances in 2027. Recently, he provided commentary for an episode of AEW Collision.