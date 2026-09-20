Latest Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE, AEW And TNA Events

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2026 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE) has sold 8,845 tickets so far for the show in New Orleans, set for October 10. The event will be held at the Smoothie King Center, where Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

Additionally, the report noted that the 2026 WWE Survivor Series PLE, scheduled for November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, has sold 21,733 tickets. In contrast, the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV), which will take place on October 17 in Orlando, Florida, has only sold 3,833 tickets, a figure described as “weak” for a pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Full Gear, another PPV set for November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona, has sold 4,052 tickets.

Furthermore, the report noted that the WWE, AAA, and NXT Worlds Collide PLE has sold 10,920 tickets for its September 26 event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, with a get-in price of $63. This event will take place on the same day as AEW All Out, which is expected to come close to a sellout at the nearby NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Lastly, TNA Bound For Glory has sold a total of 772 tickets for its October 11 event in Tampa, Florida. The venue is expected to accommodate approximately 8,000 attendees, and the ticket sales have been described as disappointing for a venue of that size. As of now, TNA has not announced the complete card for Bound For Glory.