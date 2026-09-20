The AJ Styles Show Podcast Officially Comes To An End

Tony Giles announced on Twitter (X) via The AJ Styles Show’s official account that the podcast has ended and will no longer be active. He expressed gratitude to fans for their support and assured them that, while the channel will be rebranded soon, the old episodes will remain available on the platform. The channel has since been renamed “The Loose Cart Podcast.”

Giles wrote, “Hi guys,

Thank you for your support over the last 7 months. I have had a great time producing the show, but sadly the show will no longer be active.

The old episodes will still be available; however, the channel is going nowhere and will be repurposed shortly.

TG”

The AJ Styles Show premiered on social media shortly after Styles’ career-ending match on March 8. Originally called “The Phenomenally Retro Podcast,” the show was rebranded to “The AJ Styles Show” last month.

Its final episode aired on September 7. The content focused on gaming and Styles’ perspectives on current developments in professional wrestling, and the show’s YouTube channel had over 23,000 subscribers. In the last episode, Styles discussed his WrestleMania 35 match against Randy Orton.