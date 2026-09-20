Update On Dakota Kai’s Wrestling Future Following WWE Exit

Dakota Kai was released from WWE in May 2025. In March 2026, she rebranded as Charlie and returned to the independent wrestling circuit. However, since then, she has participated in only two matches and has been largely inactive.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about Charlie’s current status and whether there is any interest from wrestling promotions in signing her.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that he spoke with her representative almost a year ago. At that time, he was informed that her initial plan was to re-establish herself as a professional wrestler through a stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling, rather than signing with TNA or AEW. However, this plan has yet to materialize, and Sapp is unaware of the reasons for the delay.

Sapp did note that Charlie is well-liked in the pro wrestling community and may receive an opportunity with a promotion in the future. Earlier this year, she also discussed the possibility of joining TNA or AEW on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet.