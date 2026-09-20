Report: Dragon Lee And Dralistico Nearing Contract Expirations, New Trademark

Bryan Alvarez from The Wrestling Observer recently shared on his Twitter (X) account that real-life brothers Dragon Lee, a WWE star, and Dralistico, an AEW star, are nearing the end of their contracts. They have also trademarked the term “Hermanos Lee.” However, it’s unclear what this development means for their future—whether they will re-sign with their current promotions or potentially join the same promotion under that team name.

Dragon Lee has been with WWE since December 2022 and has been a prominent figure on WWE Monday Night RAW this year. His most recent match featured a notable performance against WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable in Mexico City, although he did not secure a victory.

On the other hand, Dralistico signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2023. His last appearance on AEW programming was on June 6, when he, along with his La Faccion Ingobernable stablemates RUSH and Sammy Guevara, competed for the World Trios Championship but were unable to win against The Conglomeration.