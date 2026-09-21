Danhausen Credits CM Punk For Inspiring His Wrestling Career

WWE star Danhausen recently appeared on “Hot Ones: Extra Heat.” In a new clip shared by the show’s production company, First We Feast, on Twitter (X), he discussed the significance of fellow WWE star CM Punk in his career, stating that Punk is the reason he pursued professional wrestling.

Danhausen said, “Well, he’s Danhausen’s reason for wrestling. Danhausen wouldn’t be a wrestler without CM Punk. So he got Danhausen to rewatch wrestling and then decide, ‘Oh, I should take over the world with wrestling. That’s a good idea.’ Because you know, you dip out of stuff sometimes, and then you see something that sucks you back in. Inspiration, he was the person who sucked me back in with the horror and the comics and the hardcore punk music, and everything like that was all drawn back in. These were similar interests. And I went, ‘I like that guy. That guy is Danhausen on TV.’ And then that’s where Danhausen comes in with that. And then we become friends — we become acquaintances and then friends. And then he’s a bit of a mentor but also a great friend. But he owes me money.”

Danhausen’s entrance into WWE has greatly benefited both parties, with his merchandise ranking among the company’s best-selling products.

You can check out Danhausen’s comments below.