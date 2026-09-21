Logan Paul Addresses U.S. Troops In New Pentagon Appearance

WWE star Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul recently visited the Pentagon, where they met with U.S. military personnel and delivered remarks to service members.

The United States Department of War shared footage from the brothers’ visit on social media. The Pentagon confirmed that the pair were hosted during the visit, which included meeting with military personnel.

During his speech, Logan expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by members of the U.S. military. “What a cool experience. We see all the men and women here who are serving this great nation. I don’t think there is any greater commitment to sacrifice than those who are willing to live, die, and fight for their country. So, I think it’s you guys who etch your names in history as you fight for and allow us in this country to have that freedom, where we can prosper, be happy, and be the great nation that we are. So, a deep personal thank you from myself, my brother, and all of our fellow Americans.”

Jake also addressed service members during the visit, while the brothers met with Secretary Pete Hegseth and toured areas of the Pentagon.

Logan has continued balancing his outside ventures with his role as a WWE Superstar, while Jake remains one of the most prominent crossover names in combat sports.