Report: Several WWE And AEW Contracts Set To Expire In Coming Months

As PWMania.com previously reported, the contracts for Dragon Lee with WWE and Dralistico with AEW are set to expire soon.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer recently shared on his Twitter (X) account that, in addition to Lee and Dralistico, at least four other Latin talents in WWE and AEW will have their contracts up for renewal between October 2026 and February 2027. However, he did not disclose any names in his post.

Regarding Lee and Dralistico, Alvarez previously noted that the real-life brothers and former AAA World Tag Team Champions have recently trademarked a potential new team name, “Hermanos Lee.”

Lee has been signed to WWE since December 2022 and has been prominently featured on Monday Night RAW this year. He recently competed in Mexico City but was unsuccessful in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. On the other hand, Dralistico, who signed with AEW in November 2023, has not wrestled since the June 6 episode of Collision.