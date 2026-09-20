AEW 2K Game Considered Unlikely If WWE Deal Expires

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A with Sean Ross Sapp, a fan inquired about the possibility of 2K partnering with AEW if WWE chose not to renew their deal upon expiration.

Sapp stated that he does not anticipate 2K collaborating with All Elite Wrestling, citing the differing strategies of both parties in the gaming industry. He noted that AEW aims to create one exceptional game that can be enjoyed for years, whereas 2K prefers to release new games annually. Additionally, Sapp mentioned that should 2K partner with AEW, they would incur significant production costs for the game.

AEW reportedly faced a loss of at least $30 million due to production delays and disappointing sales of its Fight Forever video game, which was launched in June 2023.