Natalya Wants WWE To Let Her Become The ‘Biggest B*tch Heel Imaginable’

Natalya would love the opportunity to take her “Nattie” persona in a much darker direction on WWE television.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio After Dark, the longtime WWE star discussed the possibility of becoming a full-fledged heel and made it clear that it is a creative direction she would enthusiastically embrace.

“Here’s the thing I would love more than anything in the world to be the biggest b*tch heel imaginable. I feel, and again, this is just me speaking from the heart, I absolutely would love that more than anything in the world. Because listen, who doesn’t want to be a modern-day heel Fabulous Moolah, where it’s like, ‘I run all this. I control all of you. I’m the biggest b*tch in the world.’ Like, I would love to be a mega, mega, mega heel. But the thing is, is that we need all hands on deck to do that because Nattie’s got the most equity of any woman that’s ever worked in the industry. So it gets very hard if we can’t all come together to do that, you know what I mean? Like, it’s very hard for me to be a heel if I got to have everybody on board with me being a heel.”

Natalya believes making the character work would require a commitment from everyone involved creatively, particularly given her long history with WWE and the relationship she has built with the audience over the years.

The veteran has continued experimenting with different sides of her personality through the “Nattie” persona, but her comments indicate she would be interested in pushing the character considerably further if WWE fully committed to a major heel run.