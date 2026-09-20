Backstage News On Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Finish

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn defended his newly won title against Kevin Owens in the main event of Friday’s SmackDown. The match featured interference from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and former champion CM Punk.

In the chaotic closing moments of the bout, Punk struck Owens with the championship belt. Zayn then attempted the cover, but the referee halted the pinfall count as Owens awkwardly kicked out. Zayn ultimately delivered the Helluva Kick to secure the pinfall, marking his successful first title defense. Punk concluded the show by laying out both Zayn and Owens.

According to Fightful Select, Owens was not supposed to kick out after being hit with the belt, and the match was originally planned to end at that moment. However, the finish had to be adjusted because the referee did not call for the bell.