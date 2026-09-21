Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In tonight’s matches, Bayley will face Lyra Valkyria in a singles bout. Additionally, we will hear from Penta following his remarkable title match against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns last week on Monday Night RAW in Mexico City, despite his loss.

Also featured on the show is a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. For the Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina will compete alongside “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day and “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY. We will also hear from “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

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