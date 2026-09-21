John Cena Card Sets Record For Highest Public Wrestling Card Sale

Goldin has announced that a trading card featuring a patch from WrestleMania 41, signed by John Cena, sold for over $329,000 at a recent auction. This marks the highest public sale ever recorded for a wrestling card. The card is identified as a 2025 Topps Royalty WWE WrestleMania trading card.

Goldin wrote, “The All-Time Highest Public Sale for any Wrestling Card! Final Sale Price on this 2025 Topps Royalty WWE WrestleMania Patch Autographs John Cena Signed WrestleMania 41-Used Patch Card: $329,400”

WrestleMania 41 featured the final match of John Cena’s illustrious wrestling career. In the main event of Night 2, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion, marking his record-breaking 17th title win. He later lost the title back to Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Cena’s last match was against “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, where he lost via submission.

Although Cena’s heel run around WrestleMania 41 is widely considered a failure, he delivers a remarkable performance as the villain, ACME Chief Legal Officer Buddy Crane, in the new hit movie Coyote vs. Acme, which is currently in theaters. The film was nearly shelved by Warner Bros. but was later acquired by Ketchup Entertainment and released in theaters. It has now grossed over $54 million at the domestic box office and over $80 million globally.