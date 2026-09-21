Omos Open To Joining Forces With Dominik Mysterio And The Judgment Day

Omos is open to doing business with Dominik Mysterio and potentially adding some serious muscle to The Judgment Day.

The WWE faction currently consists of Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and JD McDonagh. Dominik also has an existing connection with Omos through AAA, where the two are members of the El Ojo faction alongside Dorian Roldan.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Omos was asked whether Mysterio had approached him about potentially becoming involved with The Judgment Day.

While no such conversation has taken place, The Nigerian Giant made it clear that his services are available under the right circumstances.

“No, he hasn’t,” Omos said. “But my services are available for the right price. [I’m] ready to go be at his side and help him conquer the world.”

Omos went on to praise Mysterio’s work as one of WWE’s leading villains, adding that Dominik knows exactly how to contact him if he ever needs additional backup.

“People forget he’s one of the hottest heels in the business, if not the hottest heel in the business in Dominik Mysterio,” Omos continued. “So, whenever he’s ready, he knows how to buzz me.”

Whether WWE eventually brings their AAA alliance onto its own programming remains to be seen, but Omos is clearly receptive to the possibility of working alongside Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

Mysterio recently concluded his reign as AAA Mega Champion after losing the title to El Grande Americano at TripleMania 34.