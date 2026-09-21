Mason Rook Addresses Potentially Changing His Look In WWE NXT

Mason Rook has addressed whether he could eventually transform his physique as his WWE NXT career continues to develop.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rook was asked about potentially changing his look in a similar fashion to wrestlers such as Bronson Reed, who has undergone a significant physical transformation during his WWE career.

Rook acknowledged that his size and distinctive appearance played an important role in getting him noticed by WWE, although he also recognizes that getting through the door is only part of the challenge.

“So I think it is all individual, specific to the person. However, obviously, my size and my look and my uniqueness is what got me to the dance. But now I’m at the dance. I don’t know if that is going to be enough to keep me at the dance. Of course, you know, I see superstars who arrived in NXT a certain way, or WWE, I should say. They arrived here, and then they’ve had a transition period. But again, everyone is different. Would I like to say I’d like to lose a few pounds? Of course, you know, I’m not in denial about that. But again, my uniqueness and my style is what got me here, and I’d like to think it’s what’s going to keep me here, too.”

While Rook is open to losing some weight, he also believes maintaining the qualities that make him visually distinctive will remain an important part of his presentation.

Rather than attempting to follow another wrestler’s transformation directly, Rook views any potential changes as something that needs to make sense for him individually as he continues establishing himself in NXT.