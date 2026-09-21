John Cena Addresses The Rock’s WWE Soul Storyline

John Cena has cleared up one lingering question from his controversial alliance with The Rock, insisting that he never gave “The Final Boss” his soul.

The storyline dates back to the build toward WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, when The Rock attempted to convince then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to give him his “soul.” Rhodes ultimately rejected the offer, famously telling The Rock to “go f*ck himself.”

However, Cena subsequently shocked the wrestling world by turning on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber and aligning himself with The Rock, leading some fans to wonder whether Cena had effectively accepted the deal Rhodes rejected.

During an appearance at Fan Expo, Cena was directly asked whether his actions meant he had sold his soul to The Rock. “Is there a soul for sale? No, no,” Cena said. “I just wanted to win a championship. The Rock does not have my soul.”

Cena also noted that, as far as he is concerned, The Rock never obtained Rhodes’ soul either. “I don’t think he ever got Cody’s,” Cena continued. “I just want to make things clear. We did not have a soul deal, DJ and I.”

Cena finished by acknowledging that he and The Rock have a good relationship while making it clear that his soul was never part of their arrangement. “We have a good relationship. I don’t need to also give him my soul.”