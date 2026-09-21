Chelsea Green Reveals Her Mother Confronted WWE Producer Michael Hayes Backstage

Chelsea Green has revealed that her mother recently confronted longtime WWE producer Michael Hayes and delivered a blunt message she had apparently been waiting to tell him.

The history between Green and Hayes has been discussed publicly in the past, and the subject resurfaced when the reigning WWE Women’s Champion made a cameo appearance on her husband Matt Cardona’s Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

During the appearance, Green recalled her mother approaching Hayes and introducing herself before telling him exactly what she thought. “My mom said — went up to Michael Hayes and said — did she say, ‘Do you know who I am?’ Or did she say, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m Chelsea’s mom and I’ve wanted to tell you something,’ and he said, ‘Oh yeah? What did you wanna tell me?’ She said, ‘F**k you,’ and that’s it.”

According to Green, the encounter didn’t remain private for long. She said Hayes returned to WWE’s producers’ office and shared what had happened with those backstage. “Nothing else, and then Michael Hayes went back to the producer’s office and told every single person there so now Bruce Prichard is asking me…” Green continued. “I’ve been fired for way less…”

Green did not indicate that the confrontation resulted in any disciplinary action, with her comments presenting the incident as an awkward and humorous backstage story involving her mother and the veteran WWE producer.

Green was initially recognized as Interim WWE Women’s Champion while Rhea Ripley recovered from a torn meniscus. She has since been officially recognized as WWE Women’s Champion.