WWE Files Trademark For “SmackDown” Name On Championship Belts

WWE has filed a new trademark for the “SmackDown” name specifically covering championship belts.

The company submitted the filing on September 18, seeking trademark protection for “SmackDown” in connection with championship trophy belts.

The filing includes the following description:

“IC 006: Trophies made primarily of common metal for use as awards, namely, championship trophy belts.”

WWE already sells replica championship belts through its official merchandise shop, although the wording of the filing leaves open how the company ultimately intends to use the SmackDown trademark in this category.

Several championships are currently associated with the SmackDown brand, including the Undisputed WWE Championship, Men’s and Women’s United States Championships, and WWE Tag Team Championship.

However, WWE does not currently have a championship that specifically carries the SmackDown name.

It remains to be seen whether the filing is connected to future merchandise, a potential new championship concept, or simply WWE protecting the SmackDown brand for use on championship belts.