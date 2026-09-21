Former WWE Star Suffers Collapsed Lung During Match: ‘Lucky To Be Alive’

Former WWE star Sunil Singh, real name Gurv Sihra and one-half of The Bollywood Boyz, has revealed that he suffered a collapsed lung during a recent match.

Sihra shared an update on Twitter/X detailing the frightening incident, explaining that the injury occurred while performing a move he has executed for years. Hospital X-rays later revealed that his right lung had collapsed from the impact.

“Lucky to be alive today. Saturday night was one of the most frightening experiences of my life.

While performing in the ring, doing a move I’ve done for years, hospital X-Rays revealed I suffered a collapsed lung on my right side from the impact. The ER doctor said ‘You are very lucky that to be alive. You had angels watching over you.’

Those words still echo through my ears.

In those moments, I was gasping for air and struggling to breathe, not knowing what was happening or how serious it was. When the match finished and I got to the backstage area, I couldn’t get to my feet and was still finding it difficult to breathe. For a moment, it truly felt like I was facing death.

I’ve spent decades doing what I love, stepping into that ring and giving everything I have. Never did I imagine that a move I’ve performed countless times could lead to something so terrifying. I didn’t want to die and the only thing I could think of at the time was ‘How will I take my son to hockey and get onto the ice with him?’

I’m incredibly grateful to be here, and I want to thank everyone at Pure Power Wrestling, the locker room and especially my brother, that helped get the medical team to the venue on time.

I’ll be going for follow up appointments soon and I’m taking things one breath, one day, and one step at a time.

The past 5 years, post WWE, have been some of the most rewarding and hardworking years of my life and I don’t want any of it to go to waste. My brother and I have worked tirelessly to land back on our feet. Thank you everyone for your continued and endless love & support.”

Sihra credited those at Pure Power Wrestling, the locker room and his brother for helping get medical personnel to the venue in time.

He is expected to undergo follow-up appointments as he continues his recovery. No timetable for a return to the ring was provided.