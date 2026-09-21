Backstage Update On Britt Baker’s AEW Status

Britt Baker is reportedly expected to make several upcoming appearances for AEW following her recent return to the ring.

Baker competed on the September 9 “Rebel Heart” edition of AEW Dynamite, marking her first match for the company in nearly two years. Although she hasn’t wrestled since that appearance, Fightful Select Answers Q&A reports that Baker is once again traveling with AEW and is expected to be present for multiple upcoming television dates.

“Yes, she’s back on the road with All Elite Wrestling,” the report stated. “And expected for several upcoming television dates.”

One show that could be worth watching is the September 30 episode of Dynamite at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker is closely associated with Pittsburgh, but there is currently no confirmation that she will appear on the September 30 show.

Her return match on September 9 saw Baker team with Hikaru Shida and Persephone to defeat Hyan, Maya World and Thunder Rosa.

Prior to that bout, Baker had not competed for AEW since the November 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite, when she defeated Penelope Ford.

While AEW has yet to announce Baker for a specific upcoming match or storyline, the latest report suggests her “Rebel Heart” appearance was not intended to be a one-off return.