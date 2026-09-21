Sting’s Son Garrett Borden Makes AEW In-Ring Debut Ahead Of Collision

Garrett Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend Sting, has officially made his in-ring debut under the AEW banner.

Borden competed against Kiran Grey ahead of the September 19 episode of AEW Collision, picking up the victory in his first match for the company.

The bout took place before a Collision card that featured Andrade El Idolo defending the AEW National Championship against Daniel Garcia, while Jon Moxley faced Zachary Waltz in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator.

Borden is still in the early stages of his professional wrestling career. He made his official in-ring debut on May 17 at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy’s Final Reckoning event.

His connection to the Rhodes Wrestling Academy will continue later this year, as Borden is scheduled to return to action on November 8. That appearance will see him team with his brother, Steven Borden, at another event for the promotion.

Garrett and Steven previously appeared alongside their father during Sting’s retirement run in AEW, including his final match at Revolution 2024.

Garrett’s victory ahead of Collision marked another significant step in his young career as he continues gaining experience inside the ring.