Spoilers: WWE RAW Opening And Main Event, Segments Planned For Tonight

WWE returns to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, tonight for the September 21 episode of Raw, with the road to Money In The Bank 2026 continuing live on Netflix.

According to Viper Reports, WWE is planning to close tonight’s show with a Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match featuring Solo Sikoa, Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

Penta is also reportedly scheduled to kick off Raw following his unsuccessful challenge for Roman Reigns’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of last week’s show in Mexico City.

Adding some intrigue to his planned appearance, Penta teased that he has a “big surprise” in store for tonight.

While making the media rounds in San Antonio, Penta appeared alongside Joe Hendry on SA Live to promote Raw and offered a preview of what fans can expect. “They can expect (an) amazing night. They can expect (an) amazing show, and I have a big surprise for everyone tonight.”

Penta did not reveal what the surprise will be, but with him reportedly scheduled to open the broadcast, fans may not have to wait long to find out.

Elsewhere, WWE has officially announced a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier featuring AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina against Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY.

Bayley will also face Lyra Valkyria in singles competition, while “The Megastar” LA Knight is advertised to appear following his confrontation with Reigns last week.

Additional plans reported by Viper Reports include a segment involving Lola Vice, who recently qualified for the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match and is a newcomer to the Raw roster.

The Judgment Day are also reportedly scheduled for a segment during tonight’s broadcast.

As always, WWE’s plans and running order remain subject to change before Raw goes live.