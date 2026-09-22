WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026 Reportedly Set To Air Live On YouTube

WWE is set to host its 2026 WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event on Saturday, September 26th, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, northwest of Chicago. The event will feature notable wrestlers such as CM Punk, Penta, and more.

Recently, it was reported that Worlds Collide may not air live, leaving fans surprised, especially since WWE scheduled this event on the same day and in the same city as AEW All Out 2026. However, following the negative reaction to this news, broadcast plans seem to have changed. According to Andrew Baydala, sources close to the situation have indicated that Worlds Collide 2026 will now air live on WWE’s YouTube channel. No official start time for the event has been provided yet, and Baydala has cautioned that details may change leading up to Saturday.

In the meantime, AAA and WWE General Manager Rey Mysterio revealed the full card for Worlds Collide during the latest episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The show will be headlined by a 6-Man Tag Team Match featuring Chicago’s own CM Punk, who will team up with AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano and Rey Mysterio to face “The Nigerian Giant” Omos and The Judgment Day faction, which includes “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh.