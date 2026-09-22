Penta Sets Sights On Another WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWE star Penta recently spoke with SA Live about various topics, including the recent episode of RAW in Mexico City.

He described that night as one of the biggest of his life, as he faced off against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Penta also mentioned that his next goal is to challenge for the title once again.

Penta said, “To be honest, in Mexico City was one of the biggest nights of my life because I faced him. He is the best wrestler in the world. Everything was perfect. My country, my people, my family there. So, it was amazing show too. And now, I want rematch, because Penta never give up. So Penta represent all those people who never give up. I’m focused on my next goal is the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)