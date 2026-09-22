Ash By Elegance Reveals Health Issues Behind TNA Absence

TNA Wrestling star Ash By Elegance recently participated in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, where she discussed various topics, including the reasons for her absence from TNA programming.

Ash By Elegance said, “You know, on TV, they say it’s a little mental health break. Really and truly, I’m putting myself first and foremost, for the first time ever in my wrestling journey. I’ve had some really scary health issues in the last coming year — now coming up on a year. We were recovering at what I thought was a decent pace and was really excited to get back into the ring, but I think I pushed my body a little too fast, too soon. Got back in the ring and my body just kind of said, let’s hold off a little bit longer so I am dealing with some health issues but, I always say never say never and I’m very hungry to get back and get back in that ring maybe one day again.”

Ash is part of the Elegance Brand, which includes the TNA Knockouts TV Champion M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Mr. Elegance, and The Personal Concierge.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)