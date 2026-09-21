Mara Sade Confirms She Has Joined AEW Following TNA Departure

Mara Sadé has confirmed that she is now with AEW following weeks of speculation surrounding her future.

The confirmation comes through the biography on Sadé’s official website, which describes her professional wrestling career as “making her mark in WWE, TNA, and now AEW (All Elite Wrestling).”

AEW has yet to officially announce Sadé’s signing.

Sadé became a free agent following the expiration of her TNA contract in early August. Fightful Select reported on July 29 that she was speaking with multiple companies about her future.

Despite no longer being under contract, Sadé worked TNA’s July 31 television tapings in Philadelphia, losing to Heather by Elegance in the quarterfinals of the Knockouts TV Championship tournament. The bout ultimately became her final appearance for the promotion, with TNA formally announcing her departure on August 4.

Fightful subsequently reported that TNA increased its offer in an attempt to retain Sadé, while sources within both TNA and AEW expected her to ultimately join AEW.

Before her TNA run, Sadé performed in WWE as Jakara Jackson, primarily as part of the NXT brand. She was released by WWE in 2025 before signing with TNA later that year.

Outside professional wrestling, Sadé’s website highlights her appearance on NBC’s The Titan Games with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a feature in Vogue. Her biography also describes her as an actress and an “award-winning visual artist.”

While Sadé has now publicly identified herself as being with AEW, the company has not yet confirmed the signing or announced when she will make her debut.