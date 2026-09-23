JD McDonagh Accuses WWE Of Workplace Bullying After Becky Lynch Promo

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, wrestling veteran Becky Lynch appeared in the crowd and delivered a promo directed at The Judgment Day. In her speech, Lynch criticized JD McDonagh, mentioning that she had spoken with McDonagh’s mother, who expressed concern about her son dressing in gang attire and acting foolishly for inadequate individuals.

McDonagh subsequently took to his Twitter (X) account to respond to Lynch’s comments. He accused her of dead-naming him and referred to her actions as workplace bullying.

He wrote, “I think I have a serious case against @WWE for workplace bullying. I get body shamed on TV every week, and to top it all off, @BeckyLynchWWE just dead-named me!! The problem with people today is, no one gives a damn about you if you’re a rich, handsome, straight white man.”

McDonagh last competed on WWE RAW earlier this month, losing to Joe Hendry in a singles match on the September 7 episode. Additionally, during Monday’s RAW, McDonagh’s Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio, lost a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Penta and Dragon Lee. Penta emerged victorious, earning a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match next month.