John Cena Reveals What He Looks For When Coaching Wrestlers

John Cena has high praise for Natalya and TJ Wilson and the work they are doing to help develop the next generation of professional wrestlers.

Cena has visited The Dungeon 2.0, the training facility operated by Natalya and Wilson, on several occasions. Wrestlers who have trained at the facility over the years include Angelo Dawkins, Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, Brodie Lee Jr., Marcus Mathers and Avery Styles.

During an appearance at Edmonton Fan Expo, Cena was asked by Spencer Love of Love Wrestling about his experiences at The Dungeon and what stands out to him about Natalya and Wilson. “TJ and Nattie are awesome,” Cena said. “They’re awesome folks. They move through space with kindness. TJ’s like a ‘kind curmudgeon.’ He’s got a hidden sarcasm to him, but he wants to bring the best out of everybody.”

Cena was particularly complimentary of the way Natalya and Wilson operate The Dungeon, noting that invited wrestlers aren’t charged to train at the facility. “They wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing — keep in mind, there’s no fees at the Dungeon. It’s invite only. You don’t pay, and they make you better. That sort of business model resonates with me, where they’re losing money just to give some wisdom.”

The approach reminds Cena of mentors from earlier in his own career who invested their time and resources into people they believed in without expecting anything in return. “I really admire that, because some of the early mentors of my life had the same sort of model,” Cena said. “They just bet on folks they believed in. I think that speaks volumes about them as people, to be able to invest their own money with no return on investment rather than just the joy they get from watching people passionate about the business.”

When asked what he has taught wrestlers during his visits, Cena joked that his days of demonstrating techniques inside the ring are behind him. “What did I teach? I’m retired, and I’m retired for a reason. I’m scuffed up. If I had any life left, I wouldn’t be teaching in a ring. I’d be trying to fall down in front of an audience, because that’s what I love the most.”

Instead, Cena prefers to observe wrestlers and provide feedback afterward. One of the biggest lessons he tries to emphasize is the importance of paying attention to seemingly minor details. “I tend to watch a lot, and then give active feedback. The thing that I see the most, and the thing I saw at the Dungeon, it’s a universal truth — the little things. People don’t stress the little things. The little things can make what we do beautiful.”

Cena cited several of WWE’s biggest stars as examples of performers who understand how to maximize those details. “I think CM Punk is doing some of his best work with the little things,” Cena continued. “I think Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes — Randy is the king of the little things. A performer like Shawn Michaels is the king of the little things.”

According to Cena, mastering those smaller elements can make the difference between simply performing moves and creating something that genuinely captivates an audience. “They make the most out of the smallest stuff, and it makes you come to the edge of your seat. It makes you stand up, and it makes you never sit down again.”

Cena admitted that he made the same mistake he now sees from many younger wrestlers, focusing too heavily on demonstrating his physical abilities early in his career. “I was guilty of this myself: as a young performer, you just want to show what you can do. All these kids are trying to get better, just trying to show that they can do stunts, and that they’re athletes.”

He added: “You need to have the little things. The little things make the magic, and that’s what I saw was absent. That’s common in a lot of schools.”