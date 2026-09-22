CM Punk Confirmed For Guest Role On ABC’s ‘RJ Decker’ Tonight

CM Punk will make a guest appearance on the September 22 episode of ABC’s RJ Decker.

As previously reported, Punk filmed a role for the second season of the ABC series earlier this month. His appearance was officially confirmed on Tuesday when the show’s social media account released a preview clip promoting the WWE star as a guest on tonight’s episode.

The role marks Punk’s first film or television acting appearance since the horror movie Night Patrol, which was released in January.

Punk has accumulated a number of acting credits outside professional wrestling over the years, while continuing his career inside the ring.

The CM Punk episode of RJ Decker airs Tuesday, September 22 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu.