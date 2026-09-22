Janel Grant Discusses Forgiveness And Empathy Toward Vince McMahon

Janel Grant has opened up about her current feelings toward Vince McMahon amid the ongoing legal case involving the former WWE Chairman.

Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, McMahon and John Laurinaitis in Connecticut federal court in January 2024. The lawsuit contains allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking, among other claims. McMahon has denied Grant’s allegations.

During an interview with POST Wrestling, Grant was asked about her feelings toward McMahon today and responded by describing them as “forgiveness.”

“Forgiveness. I don’t know how else to describe it, other than there’s something that does not take up space in my brain. I feel even empathy, because in a weird way, and this is extreme polar opposites, the thing that might… the series of events that caused The Journal story to happen—whatever it was—it equally impacted him… There are so many people involved in [the] decision-making that I can’t sit still and process.”

Grant explained that rather than focusing her thoughts on McMahon himself, she spends more time thinking about the circumstances and decisions that ultimately led to the Wall Street Journal reporting and everything that followed.

“Instead, what occupies my brain is whatever series of events and decision-makers caused the anonymous emails to happen or The Wall Street Journal story to happen, and the events that have played out since, however they have played out. That is what occupies my brain.”

Grant’s allegations remain the subject of ongoing litigation, and her comments do not represent a resolution of the legal claims.