Cody Rhodes Reveals Bizarre Circumstances Surrounding Birth Of His Second Daughter

Cody Rhodes has revealed the unusual circumstances surrounding the moment he learned that his second daughter had been born.

Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of Leilani Ella Runnels on August 29, 2025. The news surprised many fans at the time, as Cody and Brandi had largely kept the pregnancy private.

During an interview with Fandango to promote Street Fighter, Rhodes revealed that he was filming a scene for the movie when he received the news.

“I did. Let me describe to you where I was. I was laying in a body pool with multiple men just laying on one another. We had been taken out by Bison’s crew. This was a big moment for Karina, this was a moment where we were trying to be real serious and quiet as they all got their lines.”

Adding to the unusual situation, Rhodes recalled comedian Andrew Schulz repeatedly making it difficult for those involved to remain serious while filming the scene.

“[Andrew] Schulz just kept loudly farting. Fart humor is not my thing and I kind of thought him as a sophisticated comic, it wouldn’t be his thing but [he’s] a big fart humor guy.”

With the cast attempting to get through the scene despite the distractions, Rhodes eventually checked his phone and discovered that his daughter had been born.

“I’m laying down in this and he’s just ripping them. These lines continuously are being messed up and stepped on, we’re doing our best here but then I look down at my phone and my child had been born.”

The moment left Rhodes with a particularly memorable story surrounding the arrival of his and Brandi’s second daughter.