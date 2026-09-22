WWE Quietly Moves Two Longtime Veterans To Alumni Section

WWE has moved both Titus O’Neil and Bobby Roode from its active roster page to the Alumni section of the company’s official website.

Neither move has been formally addressed by WWE, and there has been no indication that either O’Neil or Roode has left the company. Both have remained involved with WWE in non-wrestling capacities despite being away from in-ring competition for several years.

O’Neil has not wrestled since the November 9, 2020 episode of RAW, when he unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. That match came several weeks after O’Neil attempted to join MVP’s Hurt Business, only to be rejected and attacked by the group.

While his wrestling career has effectively remained inactive since then, O’Neil has continued working with WWE as a Global Ambassador, focusing heavily on the company’s community and charitable initiatives. He has also made occasional television appearances in that role, including co-hosting WrestleMania 37 alongside Hulk Hogan in 2021.

O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, joined WWE in 2009 following a football career that included playing at the University of Florida and in the Arena Football League.

After beginning in Florida Championship Wrestling, O’Neil competed on the second season of NXT in 2010 before returning for NXT Redemption the following year.

He reached WWE’s main roster alongside Darren Young in 2012 as The Prime Time Players. The duo eventually captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from The New Day at Money in the Bank 2015 before losing the titles back to the group at SummerSlam.

O’Neil later led Titus Worldwide alongside Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa and became the inaugural WWE 24/7 Champion on the May 20, 2019 episode of RAW. His reign lasted less than a minute before he was pinned by Robert Roode.

He is also famously remembered for accidentally sliding underneath the ring during his entrance in the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble, creating the viral moment fans dubbed the “Titus Worldslide.”

O’Neil’s contributions outside the ring became an increasingly prominent part of his WWE career. He received the Warrior Award as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in recognition of his philanthropic work, including his efforts through the Bullard Family Foundation.

Meanwhile, Roode has now also been moved to WWE’s Alumni section despite continuing to work behind the scenes as a producer.

Roode has not competed since 2022 after being sidelined with neck issues that required multiple surgeries. He revealed in 2024 that he had been medically cleared to return to the ring but indicated that he was comfortable transitioning into his backstage role rather than pursuing a comeback. “It is what it is,” Roode said while discussing his wrestling status during a 2024 appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “Like I said, when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off.”

The 50-year-old has continued working as a WWE producer since stepping away from competition, with several wrestlers publicly praising his work behind the scenes.

WWE has previously placed inactive performers in the Alumni section of its website despite them remaining employed by the company in non-wrestling capacities. As a result, the website changes do not necessarily indicate that either Roode or O’Neil has departed WWE.

Neither man has publicly commented on being moved to the Alumni section, and WWE has yet to formally clarify whether the changes are intended to signify the official end of their respective in-ring careers.