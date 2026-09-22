WWE Drops Attempt To Trademark Lola Vice’s “Vice City” Name

WWE has abandoned its attempt to secure a trademark for the “Vice City” term associated with Lola Vice.

Ahead of Vice’s move to the main roster, WWE filed a trademark application for “Vice City” on August 4. The application is now officially listed as dead and abandoned after the company submitted an express abandonment on September 2.

The abandonment was processed on September 21, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office indicating that no further action will be taken on the application.

The trademark paperwork does not provide a reason for WWE’s decision to abandon the filing.

When WWE initially submitted the application, some fans speculated about whether the “Vice City” name could create a potential trademark issue due to the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City video game. However, WWE’s application never reached the stage where any potential conflict would have been determined. Other “Vice City” trademarks also exist across unrelated industries.

Despite dropping its attempt to register the trademark, WWE has continued using the “Vice City” terminology in connection with Vice on television and social media.

Vice officially became a member of the Raw roster during the September 21 episode, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce introducing her as the brand’s newest addition.

Her official main roster in-ring debut came one week earlier in Mexico City, where Vice defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan in a qualifying match to secure her place in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Vice will now compete for the briefcase at WWE Money In The Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.