WWE RAW 9/14/26 Draws Largest Global Netflix Audience Since Post-WrestleMania Episode

WWE Raw recorded a sizable increase in its global Netflix audience for the September 14, 2026 episode from Mexico City.

According to Netflix data, the show generated 3.1 million global views, ranking sixth among all Netflix programming worldwide for the week.

In the United States, Raw finished fourth among Netflix programming.

The 3.1 million views represented Raw’s largest global Netflix audience since the post-WrestleMania episode in April.

It was also a significant increase from the previous week’s performance. The September 7 edition of Raw generated 2.6 million global views, meaning the September 14 show increased by approximately 19 percent week-over-week.

The September 7 episode ranked seventh globally and fifth in the United States, compared with sixth globally and fourth domestically for the September 14 show.

The latest numbers continue Raw’s run on Netflix following the show’s move to the streaming platform.