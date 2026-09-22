Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE RAW 9/14/26 Draws Largest Global Netflix Audience Since Post-WrestleMania Episode

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE Raw recorded a sizable increase in its global Netflix audience for the September 14, 2026 episode from Mexico City.

According to Netflix data, the show generated 3.1 million global views, ranking sixth among all Netflix programming worldwide for the week.

In the United States, Raw finished fourth among Netflix programming.

The 3.1 million views represented Raw’s largest global Netflix audience since the post-WrestleMania episode in April.

It was also a significant increase from the previous week’s performance. The September 7 edition of Raw generated 2.6 million global views, meaning the September 14 show increased by approximately 19 percent week-over-week.

The September 7 episode ranked seventh globally and fifth in the United States, compared with sixth globally and fourth domestically for the September 14 show.

The latest numbers continue Raw’s run on Netflix following the show’s move to the streaming platform.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved