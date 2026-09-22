Full 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket

WWE has officially revealed the complete bracket for the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ahead of the tournament getting underway on NXT.

The 14-team field was announced over the weekend, and WWE has now confirmed the first-round matchups as well as the path each team will need to take toward the finals.

On one side of the bracket, BirthRight’s Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo will face Mini Vikingo and Chazz Hall. The winning team will advance to face NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project, who received a first-round bye.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom of Fraxiom will battle DarkState in another first-round matchup, while Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno will take on Los Americanos’ Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Tokyo Bad Boys’ Kento and Takuma will face Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. The winners of that match will advance to meet AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno, who also received a first-round bye.

The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus Creed, will square off against Harley Riggins and Jax Presley, while Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov will face Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins on the September 22 episode of WWE NXT with two first-round matches. Los Americanos will face Dar and Moreno, while The Creed Brothers take on Riggins and Presley.