Royce Keys Releases Video Showing Solo Sikoa’s WWE RAW Abduction

During WWE RAW on Monday, 946 attacked Solo Sikoa backstage before his scheduled match. In the segment, 946 was seen driving away with Sikoa locked in the trunk of their vehicle.

Royce Keys recently released a video documenting the aftermath of the attack and what happened to Sikoa. In the video, Keys lifts Sikoa’s hood and begins speaking to him about loyalty.

Keys said, “Solo, you not about that 946. You not about that life. Like I said, it’s never been about family. It’s about loyalty. Your own brothers left you out here to die tonight. So what I want you to do, keep walking until you feel the grass. And remember, like I said, ain’t nobody safe.”

Keys places the hood back over Sikoa’s head after delivering a message and sends him walking down a path to an unknown location. In the caption, Keys wrote, “One by One by One 🩸 #wweRaw”

Due to Sikoa’s abduction by 946, Penta stepped in to replace him in his scheduled Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio. Penta emerged victorious and will now advance to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at next month’s premium live event.